Political parties, including the APC, PDP, LP, and SDP, ramp up efforts to secure votes ahead of the tightly contested November 16 governorship election

The Yoruba Council Worldwide, led by President Hassan Oladotun, has forecasted a decisive win for a political party

Oladotun highlighted that the party has widespread grassroots backing and sees the party's dominance as a significant advantage over rivals

As the Ondo State governorship election approaches on Saturday, November 16, political parties are intensifying their campaigns to sway voters.

Among the top contenders are the Lucky Aiyedatiwa of All Progressives Congress (APC); Agboola Ajayi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus of Labour Party (LP), and Akingboye Benson Bamidele of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The race is expected to be fiercely contested, with each party fielding strong candidates and rallying for support across the state’s 18 local government areas.

Yoruba Council Worldwide predicts APC victory

The Yoruba Council Worldwide has projected a decisive victory for the APC in the forthcoming election.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Friday, November 15, the council’s President, Hassan Oladotun, expressed confidence in the APC’s dominance and cited several factors that he believes set the party apart.

“The APC is consolidating on landmark achievements in youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and pension security.

These are key areas that resonate with the people of Ondo State,” Oladotun remarked.

He highlighted the internal crisis within the PDP as a major hurdle for the opposition, describing the other candidates as "spectators" compared to APC’s stronghold in the state.

APC grounded in grassroots support

Oladotun emphasized the APC’s ability to connect with the grassroots, claiming it has widespread support across all local government areas.

“With the current situation in Ondo State, it is a landslide victory for the APC in all 18 local government areas. The party is deeply rooted, and its achievements speak for themselves,” he stated.

He urged the APC candidate and the incumbent administration to prioritize the welfare of the people, especially in areas such as education and youth engagement.

Ondo guber poll: INEC replaces LP candidate few hours to election

Earlier, Legit.mg reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced Olusola Ebiseni with Dr. Olorunfemi Ayodele Festus as the Labour Party candidate in the Saturday, November 16 Ondo state governorship.

This came in light of the court of appeal ruling, on Wednesday, November 13, that sacked Ebiseni as the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Ondo state.

