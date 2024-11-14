Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

As Ondo State gears up for the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, the family of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the ASEI Human Rights of Nigeria have declared their support for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Bamidele Akingboye.

They called on voters to prioritize the integrity and capability of candidates over party affiliations.

This appeal was made during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, where Oluwafemi Akeredolu, the younger brother of the late governor, and Oba Adewumi Babalola, national president of ASEI Human Rights, expressed their views.

Akeredolu family and ASEI Human Rights noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would not receive their endorsement in the forthcoming election.

Oba Babalola disclosed that he had received a revelation indicating that the SDP candidate was best suited to lead the state toward progress.

“We believe that Akingboye is the right choice for Ondo State,” he said.

“I am the youngest brother of the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo State.

“In our family, we value truth and precision.

“When we commit to moving forward, we do so without looking back,” Oluwafemi Akeredolu stated.

He continued:

“It is not about the party. My brother was a staunch APC member, but what has the party done for us as Nigerians?

“A party can nominate an unqualified person and expect people to vote for them based solely on party loyalty.”

Read more about Ondo here:

Ondo guber: Ganduje announces APC’s plan

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election.

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng