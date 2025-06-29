President Bola Tinubu has been urged to suspend the alleged plan to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 presidential election. Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Anifowoshe maintained that Shettima and Tinubu have a collective mandate, adding that they both campaigned and won the 2023 presidential election on the strength of the Renewed Hope. He added that dropping Shettima would lead to another political lobbying, which may cause distraction and instability.

Titilope Anifowoshe calls on President Bola Tinubu not to drop VP Kashim Shettima Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @KashimSM

Source: Twitter

She maintained that the vice president has shown loyalty over the period of time he and the president have worked together. The legal icon explained that there was no compelling justification to drop Shettima in the next election.

Her statement reads:

"Not at all. President Tinubu campaigned and won on the strength of the Renewed Hope agenda, with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate. That mandate was a collective ticket, and Nigerians voted for both of them.

"Swapping running mates now may ignite another cycle of political lobbying, distractions, and instability. Vice President Shettima has demonstrated loyalty and competence, and he has proven to be a steady partner in governance. There is no compelling reason to fix what isn’t broken."

Tinubu-Shettima Ticket: Ex-presidential aide dismisses rumour

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former presidential aide who recently resigned from the administration of President Tinubu, disclosed that there was no rift between the president and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed, who served as special adviser to the president on political matters in the office of the vice president, said he did not notice any rift between Tinubu and Shettima when he was serving in that office.

The former presidential aide's comment was a response to the question that there were reports plotting around that Vice President Shettima was being steadily and systematically isolated by the Tinubu clique of supporters in the presidency

The alleged rift between Tinubu and Shettima became headlines amid the plot by the opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna and Rivers governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, to sack the ruling APC in the 2027 election through a coalition movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng