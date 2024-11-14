The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has unveiled Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, popularly known as OBA, as its candidate for the 2024 Ondo state gubernatorial election

With over 40 years of experience in the private sector, Otunba Akingboye’s entrepreneurial ventures have left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s economic landscape

Ahead of the upcoming election, Legit.ng compiled key interesting facts about Akingboye, who hails from Okitipupa, Ondo South, and vying for Ondo's number one seat of power

Ondo State, Akure - Otunba Bamidele Akingboye is a philanthropist, business tycoon, and first-rate technocrat with decades of national and international experience.

He is the Social Democratic Party (SDP)'s candidate for the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

With decades of national and international experience, Akingboye is driven by a vision to create wealth and opportunities for the citizens of Ondo state.

As he prepares to contest in the November 16, 2024, election against incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa (APC) and former Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi (PDP), Legit.ng presents key highlights of Otunba Akingboye’s impressive background:

1. Where does Akingboye hails from?

Akingboye hails from Okitipupa, a prominent town in Ondo South and the headquarters of the Okitipupa local government area.

Okitipupa is part of the Ikale-speaking region of Ondo state.

2. He is a successful business mogul

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Akingboye has established and managed several successful businesses. He serves as the managing director and CEO of numerous companies, including:

Benshore Maritime Services,

Clog Oil Systems Ltd,

Ben Bamigboye & Associates Ltd,

Daily Best Industries Ltd, Texas -USA,

Fire Bee Services Ltd,

WeAfrica Ltd, as well as B & P Construction, Oil & Gas Ltd, (UK).

“I have been an entrepreneur for many years. I know how to create wealth and I’m an exceptionable manager of people,” he confidently asserts.

3. Akingboye has global recognition

Akingboye has been recognised globally as a UN Peace Ambassador. This further underscored his commitment to societal development and peacebuilding.

4. An active member of international chamber of commerce

Akingboye is a Member, Greater Houston Chamber of Commerce, Houston, Texas, USA and Member, Petroleum Club, Houston, Texas, USA, Otunba Akingboye is a Member, Greater Houston Chamber of Commerce, Houston, Texas, USA and Member, Petroleum Club, Houston, Texas, USA.

5. The SDP candidate has key professional qualifications

Akingboye is a Chartered Accountant (UK) and a Certified Fraud Examiner (USA), qualifications that highlight his expertise in financial management and fraud prevention.

He holds additional certifications in International Financial Reporting (CertIFR), Certification in Corporate Restructuring Studies; Certified Fraud Examiner; Association of International Financial Reporting (cert (IFR); and also holds a Diploma in Accounting and Business, ACCA, UK.

6. Akingboye attended prestigious institutions

He is an alumnus of prestigious institutions, including:

Lagos Business School (Pan-Atlantic University)

Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland

Harvard Business School

Akingboye envisions transforming Ondo state into a hub for innovation and technology, using his wealth of knowledge and international experience.

7. He is a former PDP governorship aspirant

Akingboye has a long-standing history in Nigerian politics.

He was a governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2003 and later contested under the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) in the same state.

He emerged as the SDP candidate for the Ondo state 2024 governorship election through due process of substitution primary election in line with INEC regulations and other relevant provisions of law.

8. What is Akingboye's vision for Ondo state?

Otunba Akingboye is committed to leading Ondo state with a focus on creating wealth, improving infrastructure, and fostering innovation.

His diverse background as a businessman, technocrat, and peace ambassador positions him as a candidate with a unique approach to governance.

