Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Akure, Ondo state - A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state called the Ondo Patriots, has declared its support for Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Benson Akingboye in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The APC group rejected the ruling party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a week before the Saturday, November 16 governorship election.

The APC group rejected the ruling party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Photo credit: Ondo APC Solidarity Group, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: UGC

As reported by The Punch, the group disclosed this in a petition written to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja on Saturday, November 9.

The Coordinator of Ondo Patriots, Dele Oyewo, rubbished the primary election that produced Governor Aiyedatiwa as the APC candidate.

“Rather, they prefer their own choice of settlement over any resulting consequences. The voices of Ondo APC hereby condemn what it describes as gross misconduct against party ethics in the choice of Aiyedatiwa, if we are truly different from the PDP and what we preached before the 2015 general elections.

“Having reviewed the credentials of all the major contenders for the forthcoming governorship election in our state, we, the major APC groups in Ondo, have decided to support Otunba Benson Akingboye of the Social Democratic Party as our choice. We cannot continue to suffer in silence.”

Aiyedatiwa urges Ondo residents not to waste votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Aiyedatiwa said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer exists in Ondo state

Aiyedatiwa urged residents not to waste their votes on PDP in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Ondo state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate said the PDP's umbrella has been torn into shreds

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng