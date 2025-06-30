A Nigerian woman has purchased a Tesla Cybertruck for herself and she threw a party on social media to celebrate

According to the lady, she is the first Nigerian woman to own the expensive car, which is made by Elon Musk's Tesla

She said she has been stressed a lot and she decided to pamper herself by buying the new ride, which was displayed on TikTok

A lady who claimed to be the first woman to own a Cybertruck in Nigeria has shared a video of it online.

In a TikTok video, the woman showed when she took delivery of her Tesla truck, noting that she bought it to pamper herself.

According to @bo_hairs she gifted herself the expensive Cybertruck after working so hard. She said the car is brand new and has zero mileage.

She wrote:

"First Lady to own a cyber truck in Nigeria. My new baby is here. We can all agree that it’s been a long time no pampering. I have been so stressed lately, I decided to spoil myself with this brand new baby, it was absolutely love at first sight."

She also shared another video showing when the car was being brought to her with a truck.

She captioned the video:

"Special delivery to the First Lady to own a cyber truck in Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

