Afrobeats singer Young John revealed that Davido’s wealth pushes him to hustle harder every time

In a viral clip from the Paris Fashion Week, Young Jonn openly stated he felt broke next to Davido’s wealth

Despite rising as a music producer for Olamide, Young Jonn is making waves as a singer, though he admits the transition was unplanned

Nigerian singer and hit producer, Young Jonn, has stirred massive reactions online after revealing that he often feels financially intimidated whenever he sees superstar singer Davido.

The “Go Hard Or Go Home” crooner made the candid confession during a lighthearted sideline interview at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in France.

When asked if he had ever encountered someone who made him feel broke, the multi-talented artist didn’t hesitate before name-dropping Davido.

Young Jonn said:

“Too many times, bro. Davido. Whenever I see his money, I’m like, I need to work hard and drop more songs.”

While his tone was playful, fans quickly picked up on the underlying truth behind his words—Davido’s jaw-dropping wealth continues to be a benchmark in the music industry, even for fellow stars.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with fans divided over whether Young Jonn’s comment was pure admiration or subtle envy.

The Choc Boiz signee, who began his career as a producer under Olamide’s YBNL label, has grown into one of Nigeria’s most promising Afrobeats stars.

However, he admitted in 2024 that he never intended to become an artist and only stumbled into the career path by accident.

Known for producing smash hits for Olamide, Lil Kesh, and others before stepping behind the mic himself, Young Jonn has earned respect for his artistry. Still, he made it clear that Davido’s financial status is something that leaves him awestruck and deeply motivated.

See the video here:

Fans react to Young John's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of netizens below.

@emeka_Vibes:

"Omo even Young Jonn dey feel broke? Davido na billionaire in a different league abeg"

@softlifequeen:

"If person like Young Jonn dey talk like this, wetin make we wey dey survive on 150k monthly do? "

@iam_Jideflex:

"He talk true sha. Seeing Davido’s lifestyle alone go make you double your hustle instantly"

@tofunmi.xx:

"Abeg make Young Jonn no cap. He sef dey cash out steady. This one na subtle PR."

@drealMoses:

"It’s good that he admitted it. No shame in being motivated by someone else’s success"

@wendy_oyiza:

"Davido dey intimidate everybody, even Wizkid fans sef dey lowkey respect OBO"

Young John ignited break-up rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Young Jonn ignited a heated debate online following a new video that surfaced online.

The singer and Nikos Living, one of Davido's cousin's had ignited relationship rumours some months ago after they were captured spending quality time together.

However, things are now slightly different as Young Jonn unveiled a new lady in the recent video that was updated via his social media page.

