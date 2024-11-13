The 2024 Ondo state gubernatorial election will take place on November 16, 2024, and the incumbent APC governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is one of the contestants

Former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the PDP and 15 other party candidates are running against him

Ahead of the polls, Legit.ng takes a look at Ondo state's historical leadership, particularly, the governors who have ruled from from 1999 to date

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ondo state, Akure - Ondo state, generally referred to as the “Sunshine state”, was created from the defunct Western Region on February 3, 1976.

Mimiko, Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa makes the list of Ondo state governors from 1999 to date. Photo credit: Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Since Ondo state’s creation in 1976, it’s been governed by 19 individuals, from military leaders to democratically elected officials.

This article by Legit.ng looks into the history of ’s governors from 1999 to date.

It is important to note that the first military governor of Ondo state was Ita David Ikpeme. He served as the governor from February 3, 1976, to July 24, 1978.

Meanwhile, Michael Adekunle Ajasin was the very first civilian governor of Ondo state, who led the state from October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983, representing the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

Who is the current governor of Ondo state?

The current governor of Ondo state is Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. He moved from his role as deputy governor to governor on December 27, 2023, following the death of his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Here's a look at the governors from 1999 to 2024:

1. Adebayo Adefarati (May 1999 - May 2003) AD

Adebayo Adefarati was among the first elected governors of Ondo state under the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

He served after the military era was halted, and the fourth republic was welcomed on May 29, 1999. He vacated office on May 29, 2003.

As reported by the Nation, he died from an undisclosed ailment at the age of 76.

2. Olusegun Agagu ( May 2003 - February 2009) PDP

Olusegun Kokumo Agagu was a Nigerian politician who was the second democratically elected governor of Ondo state from May 29, 2023, to February 23, 2009.

Agagu was also deputy governor to Olumilua. The former minister, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died in Lagos in 2013 at age 65.

3. Olusegun Mimiko (February 2009 - February 2017) LP/PDP

Olusegun Mimiko served as Ondo governor from 2009 to 2017.

After his first term, he sought re-election and won, making him the first governor in the state to win a second-term bid since 1999.

The two-time state commissioner for health was a chieftain of Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

4. Rotimi Akeredolu (February 2017 - December 2023) APC

Rotimi Akeredolu was a Nigerian lawyer and politician who served as governor of Ondo state from 2017 until his death in 2023.

Akeredolu died at the age of 67. The Ondo government said Akeredolu died of “complications from protracted prostate cancer”.

5. Lucky Aiyedatiwa ( 2023 - incumbent)

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa emerged as governor of Ondo state in 2023 following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa served as the deputy governor of the state from 2021 to 2023 under late Governor Akeredolu.

He is a former commissioner of Niger Delta Development Commission and is also among the major contenders for the Ondo state gubernatorial election slated for November 16, 2024.

Read more about Ondo election here:

Ondo guber: Ganduje announces APC’s plan

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje expressed optimism that the ruling party will secure victory in the November 16 Ondo governorship election.

Ganduje also declared the party's intention to capture the southwest region by winning the Ondo state election.

According to Ganduje, Ondo poll victory will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances and support in the southwest region ahead of the 2027 election.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng