Mary Schiavo has shared her opinion about the cause of the devastating Air India plane crash which ended the lives of over 240 people

In a statement, she claimed that a computer error might have caused the engines of the ill-fated aeroplane to throttle back

According to her, this may have led to a loss of thrust shortly after takeoff, thereby resulting in a catastrophic crash to the ground

A recent Air India Flight AI171 plane crash that claimed many lives has been linked to a technical issue by a seasoned aviation expert.

Mary Schiavo, a transportation specialist and lead attorney at law firm Motley Rice, believes a computer malfunction may have played a critical role in the disaster.

Mary Schaivo shares cause of Air India crash

Mary Schiavo has extensive experience in aviation matters, having represented victims of several air disasters in the US, Daily Mail reports.

Her opinion about the crash suggested that a complex technical issue may have been at play during the short flight.

She pointed to an alleged problem with the aircraft's computer system, which had catastrophic consequences.

According to her, a similar issue had occurred in the past, resulting in a catastrophic disaster.

She drew attention to a previous incident involving an All Nippon Airways flight, which experienced a serious technical issue.

In her words:

"I believe this crash was a computer problem. There are several 787 components that rely on computer code to tell the plane whether it is in the air or on the ground. If the computer or code malfunctions, the engines spool back and the thrust is reduced, even if in flight. This happened on an ANA (Japan's Air Nippon Airways) 787 flight in 2019, which suffered a dual engine failure on landing, and I'm afraid it could have occurred on the fatal Air India Flight 171."

Netizens share opinions on Air India crash

Legit.ng gathered some reactions of netizens about the Air India crash.

@Oumesh Reesaul said:

"Why are we speculating and wasting time. The black boxes have been found and will clearly inform us what happened exactly!"

@Muhammad Kawasaki Mann said:

"I think it is a software issue, an electric issue in other words. Because mechanical usually goes 'bang' fuel issue's the Plane would run rough, but still run for a while I would think also engines were obviously performing as suspected up to V1. I think the other evidence, entertainment systems not working, wheels fully electric on a 787-8 Dreamliner, flaps partially electric. my guess is electrical. I'm probably wrong but it's a guess."

@Hans said:

"It is not necessary true that the engines would have responded to fuel issues immediately."

@Da_Kowi said:

"Well, I think the board computer just crashed because nothing was working. Flaps, Engine‘s, TV‘s, AC, Lights and so on."

@Mark reacted:

"Water in GPU connection point caused electrical disruptions and FSOVs fail safe closed."

Man speaks on Air India plane's seats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man slammed Air India over the condition of one of their aircraft and urged them to shut down temporarily.

In a trending photo, he showed the broken seats, dirty covers and other things he noticed inside the aeroplane.

