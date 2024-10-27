A former minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, subtly denied alleged involvement in a N585 million corruption scandal

Edu made the rebuttal on Sunday, October 27, 2024, via a message posted on X, insisting that she will come back stronger

The Cross River politician promised individuals against her that "the world will see the glory of a great God" in her life

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Betta Edu, the sacked minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, on Sunday, October 27, said ‘lies were told’ against her.

In what was the first time that Edu would publicly speak on her sanction by President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart insinuated that she is innocent of the alleged fraud carried out in the humanitarian ministry.

In 2023, Edu was the first female minister from Cross River state and the youngest minister at the federal executive council in the Fourth Nigerian republic. Photo credit: Betta Edu

Source: Facebook

She stated this via her official X (formerly Twitter) handle as she celebrated her 38th birthday on Sunday, October 27.

Describing herself as a “daughter of Zion”, Edu said the purported attempt to “destroy” her will only “lead to her elevation”.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to the woman Jesus Loves! Soon the world will see the glory of a great God!

"The lies told to destroy a daughter of Zion will lead to her elevation! Ask Joseph!”

Photo credit: @edu_betta

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that last week, President Tinubu excluded Edu from his second cabinet.

The president named Nentawe Yilwatda, from Plateau state, as Edu’s replacement in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Yilwatda’s appointment ended speculations about Edu’s fate as a cabinet member.

The newly-appointed ministers will face the senate for screening and confirmation.

On January 8, Tinubu suspended Edu as minister after a memo surfaced wherein she allegedly asked Oluwatoyin Madein, accountant-general of the federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

The president also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the financial transactions of the humanitarian ministry.

After Edu was suspended, the former minister was grilled at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In April, the EFCC said it recovered some money from the investigation involving Edu, adding that 50 bank accounts were under probe.

Ndume asks Tinubu to sack more ministers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, asked President Tinubu to fire more ministers.

Ndume advised President Tinubu to sack more ministers who are underperforming to fast-track the implementation of his 'Renewed Hope' agenda for the country.

Source: Legit.ng