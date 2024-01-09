The suspended Minister, Dr Betta Edu, is facing a crisis as the Presidency takes action against her alleged financial misconduct

A reliable source revealed that the Aso Villa pass, which grants her access to meet President Tinubu, has been withdrawn

This move follows an ongoing investigation into the minister's conduct and raises concerns about the implications for her political career

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

State House, Abuja - The fallout continues as the Presidency withdraws the pass of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, thereby denying her access to the Aso Villa in Abuja.

Betta Edu blocked from accessing Tinubu at the Aso Villa. Photo credit: Dr Betta Edu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that Tinubu suspended Edu from office on Monday, January 2024. The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Hours after the suspension, the presidency blocked Edu from meeting with President Tinubu at the Villa.

Reacting, the spokesperson to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, who was interviewed on the media, said the move was to allow for transparency and accountability on the directive given to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by Tinubu.

Why Betta Edu's pass was withdrawn

However, the pass enables top government officials to gain entry to the Aso Villa and meet with President Tinubu.

Speaking on the recent development, a reliable source in the Presidency told Daily Trust that:

“The pass of the suspended minister to Aso Villa has been collected.”

“That means she can no longer access the Villa until further directive,” the source added.

Shehu Sani reacts as Tinubu suspends Betta Edu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, weighed in on the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

Reacting to the development, Sani in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, applauded President Tinubu's swift action and threw a jab at former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani tweeted:

"This President has listened to the public and acted against his Minister.If it’s the former President he will just ASHUWA you."

Alleged fraud: Group expresses confidence in Betta Edu amid call for probe

Meanwhile, the National Anti-Corruption Crusade Group (NACCG) has declared trust in Dr Betta Edu, dismissing allegations against her as baseless blackmail.

Dr Bridget Hassan, the group's president, asserted that Dr Edu had shown a commendable commitment to transparency and accountability, maintaining a strong stance against corruption.

According to Hassan, this affirmation follows a comprehensive assessment of Dr Edu's tenure as minister, including the recent controversy affecting the ministry.

Edu says she became Tinubu’s minister after Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her

Legit.ng also reported that Edu testified about how she became a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration after Bishop David Oyedepo, prayed for her.

Edu said she told Bishop Oyedepo about her desire to become a minister at the Shiloh 2022, annual programme of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

The minister said Oyedepo laid hands on her and said it is done. Edu said God did it and has returned to give Him all the glory.

Source: Legit.ng