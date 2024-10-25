Vice President Kashim Shettima’s trip to Samoa for this year's Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting (CHOGM) has been cancelled

Shettima's trip was aborted due to a damaged presidential jet which occurred during a stopover in New York

Following the incident, President Tinubu has approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit to be held in the Pacific small island of Apia, Samoa from October 21 to 26

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s trip to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government (CHOGM) summit in Samoa has been aborted.

Vice President Shettima's trip to CHOGM aborted. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Kashim Shettima's plan damaged, trip aborted

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, October 24.

According to Onanuga, the cancellation was due to damage to the vice-president’s aircraft. He added that a “foreign object” damaged the cockpit’s windshield.

Speaking further, Onanuga said the incident occurred during a stopover at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The delegation, which will now represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting in Samoa, is being led by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

“President Tinubu, acting promptly, has approved a ministerial delegation to represent Nigeria at the summit in the Samoa,” Onanuga said.

Meanwhile, Shettima was billed to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, joining global leaders including King Charles of England.

The meeting will explore how Commonwealth countries can unlock their potential and build resilience in the face of global challenges.

The meeting, scheduled from October 21 to 26, will focus on the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,” addressing how member nations can harness their strengths for sustainable development.

The Punch and The Cable confirmed the development in their publication on Friday, October 25.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria after vacation

In another development, Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a two-week working vacation in the United Kingdom, arriving on Saturday, October 19.

Tinubu's social media aide, Dada Olusegun, confirmed his return in a tweet accompanied with videos.

Following his return, Tinubu is expected to address critical governance issues, including economic reforms and national security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng