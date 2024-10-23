Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has been appointed as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Betta Edu.

Yilwatda replaced Betta Edu, who was suspended in January 2024, over allegations involving a questionable transfer of N585.2 million into a civil servant's private account

Edu's replacement was announced on Wednesday as President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and restructured some ministries

On Wednesday, October 23, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu replaced Betta Edu, former minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, with Dr Nentawe Yilwatda.

Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed to replace the suspended Betta Edu as the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

This came as part of the restructuring of ministries and ministerial portfolios approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

FEC, at a meeting presided over by President Tinubu, ratified the discharge of five ministers and the nomination of seven new ministers for onward transmission to the Senate for confirmation.

Among the new ministers is Bianca Odinakachukwu Olivia Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the widow of former Biafra president Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Why Betta Edu was replaced

In January 2024, Tinubu suspended Edu and ordered probe of the transfer of N585.2 million into the private bank account of a civil servant, who is the accountant in charge of grants for Vulnerable Nigerians, Daily Trust reported.

The president also asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out a “thorough investigation” of all the ministry’s financial transactions.”

The investigation extended to the entire framework of Nigeria’s social investment programmes.

Betta Edu has denied any wrongdoing.

Her office said at the time that she had approved the transfer into a personal account for the “implementation of grants to vulnerable groups.”

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation said such funds were meant to be sent directly from government accounts to the beneficiaries.

