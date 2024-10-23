Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers from his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23.

The presidency said the dismissal is part of “eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his (President Tinubu's) commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

Tinubu announced the new development at the federal executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

A statement by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), George Akume, partly reads:

“Necessary directives have been issued on the implementation of the approval of Mr President, accordingly.

"All handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before Wednesday 30th October, 2024.

“In the case of ministries where there are no ministers to take over, the out-going ministers should hand over to the permanent secretaries."

Legit.ng reports that Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (women affairs), Lola Ade-John (tourism), Professor Tahir Mamman (education), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (youth), and Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (junior housing and urban development minister), are the five cabinet members who were dismissed.

Clark kicks as Tinubu scraps ministry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Edwin Clark, convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the people of the south-south region reject the scrapping of the ministry of Niger Delta affairs.

The elder statesman accused the Tinubu-led government of plans to use the money from the south-south geo-political zones to develop the various newly-established development commissions from the geo-political zones.

