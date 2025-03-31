2027 Presidency: What El-Rufai, Atiku's Coalition Must Do

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s announcement of a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections reflects a strategic move in a highly competitive political landscape. Just as former President Muhammadu Buhari sought multiple attempts at the presidency before forging successful alliances, Atiku is within his rights to seek the presidency again, whether independently or through a coalition. Coalitions have historically been integral to Nigerian politics, often serving as the catalyst for electoral success.

For Atiku, a coalition is a tactical necessity in a landscape where individual parties may not have the broad-based support needed to secure victory. However, the success of this coalition will depend not only on political expediency but on a shared vision and commitment to addressing Nigeria's pressing issues, such as economic development, security, and social justice. A coalition must be grounded in a mutual understanding of these priorities, ensuring that it is more than a mere tactical alliance but a genuine platform for change.

As the 2027 elections approach, it is crucial that the coalition presents a compelling alternative to the incumbent party, emphasizing policies that resonate with the Nigerian electorate. Ultimately, the people of Nigeria will determine the success of the coalition, as their choice will be guided by the vision, competence, and integrity of the candidates involved.

Source: Legit.ng