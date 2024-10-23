Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the merger of the ministry of tourism with the ministry of culture and creative economy.

This is according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.

The top presidential aide said the decision was taken on Wednesday, October 23, at the FEC meeting in Abuja.

Second cabinet of President Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that the second cabinet of President Tinubu consists of 40 ministers he previously appointed following the 2023 elections.

Seven new ministers were added.

Legit.ng reports that subject to federal lawmakers' assent, the ministers will be sworn in by President Tinubu.

About ministry of culture

The ministry of arts, culture, and creative economy was saddled with undertaking a wide range of roles and responsibilities to achieve its mission and vision.

These include safeguarding and documenting Nigeria's traditional customs, languages, art, and artefacts.

Hannatu Musa Musawa, from Katsina state, headed the ministry.

Role of ministry of tourism

For the tourism ministry, the presidency expected that it would identify, develop, preserve, document, and promote Nigeria's tourism resources.

The provision of sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities was also top of its responsibilities.

Lola Ade-John was the minister of tourism.

