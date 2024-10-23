FEC Takes Key Decision as Tinubu Announces Second Cabinet, Details Surface
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the merger of the ministry of tourism with the ministry of culture and creative economy.
This is according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy.
The top presidential aide said the decision was taken on Wednesday, October 23, at the FEC meeting in Abuja.
Second cabinet of President Tinubu
Legit.ng reports that the second cabinet of President Tinubu consists of 40 ministers he previously appointed following the 2023 elections.
Seven new ministers were added.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Legit.ng reports that subject to federal lawmakers' assent, the ministers will be sworn in by President Tinubu.
About ministry of culture
The ministry of arts, culture, and creative economy was saddled with undertaking a wide range of roles and responsibilities to achieve its mission and vision.
These include safeguarding and documenting Nigeria's traditional customs, languages, art, and artefacts.
Hannatu Musa Musawa, from Katsina state, headed the ministry.
Role of ministry of tourism
For the tourism ministry, the presidency expected that it would identify, develop, preserve, document, and promote Nigeria's tourism resources.
The provision of sustainable tourism practices that benefit local communities was also top of its responsibilities.
Lola Ade-John was the minister of tourism.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.