Nigerians received the removal of five ministers from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet with mixed feelings

Although numerous citizens have lauded the removal of these ministers, some have opined that more ministers should be discharged

According to the senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, President Tinubu needs to sack more ministers who are underperforming

FCT, Abuja - Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has asked President Bola Tinubu to fire more ministers.

Recall in a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, October 23, President Tinubu dismissed five ministers and redeployed 10 others.

The ministers sacked are Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, minister of women affairs; Lola Ade-John; minister of tourism; Professor Tahir Mamman, minister of education; Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, minister of state, housing and urban and development; and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, minister of youth development.

Legit.ng reports that the second cabinet of President Tinubu has elicited mixed reactions.

With Nigeria contending with perennial challenges, the decision of Tinubu to retain certain ministers was met with criticism from some quarters.

Outspoken senator, Ndume, advised President Tinubu to sack more ministers who are underperforming to fast-track the implementation of his 'Renewed Hope' agenda for the country.

In a statement on Saturday, October 26, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

“More needs to be done as some ministers are still ‘missing in action'.

“I’m particularly pleased about establishing the ministry of regional development to oversee regional commissions.

"The president’s decision to streamline ministries also exemplifies his commitment to reducing the cost of governance.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that directives had been issued on the implementation of the approval of President Tinubu's cabinet tweak.

All handing-over and taking-over processes are expected to be completed on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2024. In the case of ministries where there were no ministers to take over, the outgoing ministers were directed to hand over to the permanent secretaries.

