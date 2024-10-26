President Bola Tinubu's recent decision to sack five ministers is part of a broader effort to revamp government operations in Nigeria. This move was announced after the Federal Executive Council meeting on October 23, 2024.

In Nigeria's history, ministerial dismissals are nothing new, dating back to the country's return to civilian rule in 1999. Past leaders, including Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar'Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari, have also made similar moves.

The reasons for these ministerial exits vary. Some were removed due to involvement in scandals, while others became casualties of cabinet reshuffles. In some cases, ministers were pressured to resign without formal announcements. These dismissals reflect the ever-changing dynamics of Nigerian politics.

Below is the list of ministers who have been sacked since 1999 till date:

Barth Nnaji

Nnaji, a former Minister of Power, was forced to resign due to allegations of subverting the bidding process for the Afam Power plant sale.

The professor was a minister under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Stella Oduah

She was the ex-Minister of Aviation, removed due to corruption allegations, and later charged with money laundering. She served under Jonathan and was sacked in 2014.

Oduah later served as a senator representing Anambra North in the national assembly between 2015 and 2023.

Sabo Nanono

He was a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, sacked as part of a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly sacked the Nanono over the failure of the ministry of agriculture.

Saleh Mamman

This is another former minister who supervised the Ministry of Power under the immediate past administration of Buhari.

Like Nanono, Mamman was removed in the same cabinet reshuffle.

Betta Edu

She was the first to be suspended under Tinubu's current administration and was recently replaced in the cabinet reshuffle.

The former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs was accused of alleged money laundering.

Below is the list of other sacked ministers:

S/N Names Title President Reason for removal Year 1 Michael Aondoakaa Attorney General of the federation Goodluck Jonathan Controversial Circumstances 2010 2 Fabian Osuji Education Minister Olusegun Obasanjo Corruption allegation 2005 3 Adenike Grange Minister of Health Umar Yar'Adua Fraud allegation 2008 4

