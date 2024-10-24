PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to President Tinubu's recent cabinet reshuffle carried out on Wednesday, October 23

Speaking with Legit.ng on Thursday, Akinniyi faulted Tinubu's decision to retain top ministers like Nyesom Wike, David Umahi and three others

The PDP chieftain also criticised the seven new appointments by President Tinubu forwarded to the Senate for confirmation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle announced on Wednesday, October 23.

Tinubu tackled for retaining Wike, Wale Edun and three other ministers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Wale Edun

Source: Facebook

Recall that in a decisive move, President Bola Tinubu sacked five ministers and reassigned ten others after a thorough performance review on Wednesday.

PDP chieftain criticises Tinubu for retaining Wike, other ministers

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 24, Akinniyi queried Tinubu's decision to retain Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and David Umahi, the Minister of Works.

Akinniyi also voiced concern about Tinubu's choice of retaining Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power and Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Speaking further, he also criticised President Tinubu's appointment of seven new ministers, describing it as a mere joke.

The PDP chieftain said:

"A critical assessment of the cabinet's new members and ousted officials reveals a lack of exceptionalism among the newly appointed.

"Their selection appears to be a tactical move to placate influential quarters in the lead-up to 2027, favoring political pragmatism over proficiency.

"President Tinubu appointed two former Ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which makes the new appointments a mere joke to me. It's clear that Bola Tinubu led APC government is confused and incompetent.

"It is surprising that the Blue Economy, Economy, Power, Works and FCT Ministers still hold their positions."

Read more about cabinet reshuffle here:

Power minister hails Tinubu for cabinet reshuffle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, commended President Tinubu over the appointment of seven new ministers.

In a statement on Thursday, he explained how the new appointees will contribute to the nation's growth and development.

In a major cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, President Tinubu sacked five ministers, redeployed 10 and made seven new nominations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng