President Bola Tinubu has met with his harsh political rival, Atiku Abubakar, a strong opponent in the 2023 presidential election and the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In the picture that emerged, the two political giants were joined by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who doubled as the chairman of the PDP governors' forum and Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports showed that the PDP and APC leaders met at the national mosque in Abuja to perform their Juma'at service and exchange pleasantries.

However, the presidency stated that the meeting was not only for Juma'at prayer but also for Senator Danjuma Goje's wedding, describing Atiku as an "old friend."

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, wrote:

"President Tinubu meets old friend Atiku Abubakar at the National Mosque. It was at the Jumat and wedding of the daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje."

Recall that Atiku had challenged the victory of President Tinubu from the presidential election tribunal up to the Supreme Court, where all his allegations and evidence were dismissed, including Tinubu's certificate at the Chicago State University.

Atiku has also been a major critic of President Tinubu's administration and policies, particularly in the economy. He recently alleged that the president was behind the crisis rocking the PDP and other opposition parties to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

