President Bola Tinubu has reappointed at least two ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's former appointees in his recent cabinet reshuffle

The president, while cleaning up his cabinet, sacked five ministers, including that of education and women's affairs

Tinubu named seven new ministers, which included one of Buhari's former appointees, and reassigned ten other ministers in the rejig

President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23, just one year after appointing 45 ministers. During the reshuffle, Tinubu named seven new ministers, sacked five others and reassigned ten.

The ministers of finance, defence, FCT, budget, aviation and two junior energy ministers all retained their positions.

President Tinubu also announced the renaming of the Niger Delta Ministry to the Ministry of Regional Development while scrapping the Ministry of Sports. The president went ahead to merge the Ministry of Arts and Culture with Tourism.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, announced the development after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to the details that emerged from the presidency, two immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari appointees were reappointed in the cabinet reshuffle. They are listed below:

Sunday Dare

President Tinubu appointed Dare as a special adviser on public communication and orientation. The new appointee will be working under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The new presidential adviser had served as minister of Youths and Sports under President Buhari’s administration. He served during the second term of the previous administration, between 2019 to 2023.

Junoke Oduwole

Tinubu named Oduwole as the new Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. After Senate confirmation, Oduwole will take over from Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, who has been reassigned as the minister of state for finance.

Oduwole served as special adviser to former President Buhari on ease of doing business. She currently holds the position of special adviser to the president of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment.

Tinubu speaks on livestock ministry

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence in the remarkable success of the about-to-be-established livestock ministry.

Tinubu lamented that the discussion on ranching and open grazing has always been politicised and polarised.

The president then revealed that investors are already asking questions, adding that his administration will do everything to make the industry attractive to them.

