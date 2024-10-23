President Bola Tinubu has announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's spokesperson to the president, Tinubu merge the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy

According to Onanuga, Tinubu has also created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions

President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have significantly changed Nigeria's ministerial structure as he announced a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, October 23.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development has been scrapped.

Tinubu scraps ministry of Niger Delta, Sports development Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Details of the new ministry Tinubu created

Onanuga, in a tweet, said instead a new Ministry of Regional Development will oversee various regional development commissions, including the Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, and North East Development Commission.

The National Sports Commission will take over the responsibilities of the Ministry of Sports Development.

The Ministry of Tourism will also merge with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy. These changes aim to streamline government operations and reduce role duplication.

When did Tinubu reshuffle his cabinet?

These decisions were made at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, marking a significant shift in Nigeria's governance structure.

Recall that the presidency had earlier hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle after the ministers had spent over a year in their roles.

At the inception of his administration, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as his special adviser on policy coordination. She was responsible for compiling the ministers' performance evaluation reports.

The report was said to have influenced Tinubu's decision on who should go or remain among his ministers. A presidential source disclosed that Tinubu recently travelled to the United Kingdom with the report.

See Onanuga's statement here:

Lawyer asks Tinubu to sack Bagudu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been told to sack Atiku Bagudu, the budget and economic planning minister.

Tinubu was told to let go of the minister after the presidency confirmed that cabinet reshuffling was imminent.

A legal practitioner, Bisi Afolabi, made the call during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the minister appeared not to understand his office's responsibility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng