President Bola Tinubu has directed that all ministers, ministers of state, heads of federal government agencies should not have more than three convoys

The president also directed that all his appointees are not expected to have more than five security personnel, which are four police and one DSS operatives

According to the presidency, the move was to reduce the cost of governance, adding that Tinubu had done the same to himself and his vice, Kashim Shettima

President Bola Tinubu has introduced austerity measures to reduce government spending. This is as ministers, ministers of state, and heads of agencies are now limited to three vehicles in their official convoys, with no additional vehicles allowed.

Previously, President Tinubu reduced his entourage on foreign trips from 50 to 20 officials and local trips to 25. The Vice President's entourage was also reduced to five officials on foreign trips and 15 for local trips.

President Bola Tinubu reduces ministers' convoy Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu scrapped ministers' security to five

Additionally, security personnel attached to officials have been capped at five - four police officers and one DSS officer. The National Security Adviser has been tasked with reducing vehicle and security personnel deployment across military, paramilitary, and security agencies.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday, October 24.

This came during the major cabinet reshuffle, during which the president scrapped and merged some ministries. At least five ministers were sacked during the rejig, including Tahir Mamman, the minister of education and women's affairs, and Uju Kennedy.

Tinubu criticised for lavish lifestyle

One of the criticisms trailing President Bola Tinubu's government is the accusation of lavish spending without recourse for Nigerians' economic challenges.

However, the presidency on Thursday said:

"President Bola Tinubu has restricted Ministers, Ministers of State, and Heads of Agencies of the Federal Government to a maximum of three vehicles in their official convoys."

See the full statement here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng