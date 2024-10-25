Cabinet Shake up: ‘Whoever is Made Minister Will Fail’, Abaribe, Gives Reason
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s expected cabinet reshuffle finally happened on Wednesday, October 23
- Tinubu sacked five ministers, appointed seven new ones, and reassigned 10 ministers to new positions.
- Following the cabinet tweak, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe reacted and explained that changing ministers would not solve any of Nigeria's problems
FCT, Abuja - Enyinnaya Abaribe, the senator representing Abia South, has said if Nigeria does not ‘deal with those things that it ought to do’, ministerial appointments would be worthless.
Abaribe stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise News, published on social media on Friday, October 25.
Abaribe said:
“My view is that there are fundamentals that the president ought to have taken into consideration even before you constitute your cabinet and you decide this is your economic direction.
“Failures to deal with those fundamentals is where we are. So it does not matter who you put there. Put an Einstein (Albert) there, you will still fail.”
Expatiating on the “fundamentals”, Abaribe said Nigeria being “a very poor country with massive debt overhang” should have cut its clothes according to its size.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain continued:
“We came in and the first thing is you bloat your cabinet, which means your cost of governance is not going down.
"Everybody in this country expected that you should be able to shrink. But now, you have a runaway cost of governance. Everything is being given to everybody free of charge.”
Cabinet reshuffle: Private sector stakeholder speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Ogundare, the senior managing partner, Intellectual Edge Services, while expressing mixed feelings about the cabinet reshuffle, wondered why some ministers were not shown the exit.
Ogundare said both Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; should have been sacked.
