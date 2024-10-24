Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - In a significant cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, October 23, President Bola Tinubu dismissed five ministers and redeployed 10 others.

The ministers sacked are Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, minister of women affairs; Lola Ade-John; minister of tourism; Professor Tahir Mamman, minister of education; Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, minister of state, housing and urban and development; and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, minister of youth development.

Incessant grid collapses have happened in Nigeria with Adebayo Adelabu as minister of power. Photo credit: @BayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the second cabinet of President Tinubu has elicited mixed reactions.

With Nigeria contending with perennial challenges, the decision of Tinubu to retain certain ministers was met with criticism from some quarters.

Olusegun Ogundare, the senior managing partner, Intellectual Edge Services, while expressing mixed feelings about the cabinet reshuffle, wondered why some ministers were not shown the exit.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, October 24, Ogundare said both Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power; and Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence; should have been sacked.

He said:

“Whether I am impressed, I can say yes and I can say no. What is the minister of power (Adelabu) doing? What is the minister of state for defence (Matawalle) doing in that cabinet? Adelabu should have been excused. He doesn’t know anything about power.”

Sacked Tinubu's ministers get handover date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that directives have been issued on the implementation of the approval of President Tinubu's cabinet tweak.

All handing over and taking over processes are expected to be completed on or before Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

In the case of ministries where there are no ministers to take over, the outgoing ministers are directed to hand over to the permanent secretaries.

