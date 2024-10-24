Former minister of women affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, expressed her gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; first lady Remi Tinubu; and Nigerians

Legit.ng reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, October 23

In a statement released on Thursday morning, October 24, 2024, Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that she considers it an honour and privilege to have been a minister

FCT, Abuja - Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the sacked minister of women affairs, on Thursday, October 24, expressed her gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve.

In a statement shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ohanenye said "it has been an honour and privilege to contribute to the development of our nation."

President Tinubu sacked Uju Kennedy and some other ministers on Wednesday, October 23. Photo credit: Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

The Anambra-born All Progressives Congress (APC) member also thanked Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, "for her invaluable guidance and support" during her (Uju Kennedy's) one-year tenure.

Ohanenye promised to continue to play her part to ensure Nigeria prospers.

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu sacked Ohanenye and four other ministers from his cabinet.

The presidency said the dismissal is part of “eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his (President Tinubu's) commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.”

Lola Ade-John (tourism), Professor Tahir Mamman (education), Jamila Bio Ibrahim (youth), and Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo (junior housing and urban development minister) are the other sacked ministers.

Read her full statement below:

"I write to express my sincere gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria. It has been an honour and a privilege to contribute to the development of our Nation.

"I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, for her invaluable guidance and support during my tenure as minister of women affairs. Her kindness and encouragement have been instrumental to my success.

"To the people of Nigeria, I am deeply grateful for your unwavering support. Your trust and confidence in me have been a constant source of inspiration.

"I remain committed to serving my country and will continue to do my utmost to contribute to its progress and prosperity."

Clark kicks as Tinubu scraps ministry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Edwin Clark, convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said the people of the south-south region reject the scrapping of the ministry of Niger Delta affairs.

The elder statesman accused the Tinubu-led government of plans to use the money from the south-south geo-political zones to develop the various newly-established development commissions from the geo-political zones.

