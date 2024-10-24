Nigerians received the scrapping of the Niger Delta Affairs and sports ministries with mixed feelings

Some citizens who commented on the cabinet tweak by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requested that further restructuring be done

According to a clearing and forwarding expert, Taiwo Fatobilola, Adegboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy, is underperforming

FCT, Abuja - Taiwo Fatobilola, the national publicity secretary of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN), has asked President Bola Tinubu to scrap the ministry of marine and blue economy.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, October 24, Fatobilola advised that the ministry of marine and blue economy should be merged with the ministry of transportation.

Furthermore, the transport expert expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of a former Osun state governor and incumbent minister of marine and blue economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

He said:

“The ministry of marine and blue economy should be scrapped and merged with the ministry of transportation.

"Let’s be honest with ourselves, since the minister of marine and blue economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, assumed office, what has he achieved? Nothing, just jamboree, it should go back to the ministry of transportation."

Legit.ng reports that Oyetola, who served as governor of Osun from 2018 to 2022, is a key ally of President Tinubu.

The minister is reportedly a cousin of President Tinubu.

Alternatives as Tinubu scraps ministries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu scrapped the Niger Delta ministry and the ministry of sports development.

The presidency announced that the National Sports Commission will take over the role of the ministry of sports henceforth.

In the same vein, there will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions.

