PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has shared his thoughts about Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu's ministerial appointment

In an interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, Akinniyi maintained that Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle and Bianca Ojukwu's appointment is politically motivated

Akinniyi stated that appointing Ojukwu, who is the wife of the late Biafran president Chief Ojukwu, is unlikely to secure southeastern votes for the ruling APC

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's nomination of Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu as the minister of state for foreign affairs as politically motivated.

Recall that President Tinubu rejigged his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23.

Tinubu sacked five ministers, redeployed 10, and appointed Bianca Ojukwu and six others as ministers. The minister-designate nominees were to replace the sacked ones, as well as two others—Betta Edu, who was initially suspended, and Simon Lalong, who left his cabinet to join the Senate.

These decisions for new appointments were made at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in Nigeria's governance structure.

PDP chieftain reacts as Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, October 24, PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, Tinubu's selection of new ministers is a tactical move geared towards the 2027 general election.

Speaking further, he noted that

"Their selection appears to be a tactical move to placate influential quarters in the lead-up to 2027, favouring political pragmatism over proficiency. Appointing the wife of Chief Ojukwu won't deliver the SE votes to the APC.

"President Tinubu appointed two former Ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which makes the new appointments a mere joke to me. It's clear that Bola Tinubu led APC government is confused and incompetent."

Tinubu replaces Betta Edu

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda was appointed as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Betta Edu.

Yilwatda replaced Betta Edu, who was suspended in January 2024, over allegations involving a questionable transfer of N585.2 million into a civil servant's private account.

Edu's replacement was announced on Wednesday as President Bola Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and restructured some ministries.

