Bashir Ahmad, former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced that a second round of cabinet reshuffling by President Tinubu is imminent

He spoke after President Tinubu on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet, sacked five ministers and appointed seven new ones

But on Thursday, Bashir Ahmed urged the public to anticipate another major shake-up and his post on social media X has sparked a fresh debate

On Thursday, October 24, Bashir Ahmad, the former media aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that a possible second cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is imminent.

Buhari’s ex-aide hints at Tinubu’s “second cabinet reshuffle.” Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @BashirAhmaad

Source: Facebook

Recall that Tinubu rejigged his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23. In the process, he sacked some ministers and made fresh appointments.

The president also made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure. The Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development were scrapped.

This was announced at the latest Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja. The development follows the presidency's earlier indication of a possible cabinet reshuffle, as the ministers have been in their roles for over a year.

Reacting on Thursday, Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

"The second batch shake-up underway."

Nigerians react to Bashir Ahmad's tweet:

Nigerians took to the comment section of Bashir Ahmad's page on X and reacted to the development.

@jrnaib2 tweeted:

"Cabinet reshuffle?"

He responded:

@BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"Eminent."

@MustapherSaeed tweeted:

"There should be one really."

@Uptownoflagos tweeted:

"Strongly rooting for my people."

@mamatii001 tweeted:

"We know.

"Let the 3mtt getat. @BashirAhmaad for another SA."

@Zakiyyutwd tweeted:

"We wish the the president will sack the Minister of Power. He's totally not working."

@Dele93748586 tweeted:

"E go loud."

@Godfreyanyanwu tweeted:

"Second batch to appoint you, Reno Omokri, FFK and Bwala as ministers?"

Tinubu sends message to sacked ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appreciated the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their dedicated service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the president urged the new ministers to see their appointment as a call to national service.

Tinubu also urged all appointees to commit their skills towards achieving the government's priorities for Nigeria's growth.

