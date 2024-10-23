President Bola Tinubu has sacked the top five ministers in his cabinet reshuffled on Wednesday, October 23

The development followed the scrapping and merging of some ministries, including the Ministry of Niger Delta

Uju Kennedy-Ohanneye, the former minister of women's affairs, was among the ministers Tinubu asked to leave the cabinet

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 23, made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure. The Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development were scrapped.

However, the presidency announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Regional Development. This means that the Niger Delta Development Commission, North East Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South East Development Commission and South West Development Commission will be under the supervision of the new ministry.

List of ministers Tinubu sacked

At the cabinet reshuffle, President Tinubu relieved five ministers of their duties. Below is the list of the affected ministers.

S/N Names Portfolio 1 Uju Kennedy-Ohanneye Former Minister of Women Affairs 2 Lola Ade-John Former Minister of Tourism 3 Tahir Mamman Former Minister of Education 4 Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo Former Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development 5 Jamila Bio Ibrahim Former Minister of Youth Development

Tinubu appoints former Buhari's minister

In addition to these changes, Sunday Dare, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, has been appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation.

There's also a new appointment: Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Ikemba of Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, is now the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Recall that the presidency had earlier hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle after the ministers had spent over a year in their roles.

How Tinubu sacked his ministers

At the inception of his administration, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as his special adviser on policy coordination. She was responsible for compiling the ministers' performance evaluation reports.

The report was said to have influenced Tinubu's decision on who should go or remain among his ministers. A presidential source disclosed that Tinubu recently travelled to the United Kingdom with the report.

