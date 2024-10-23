BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks 5 Ministers as He Scraps, Merges Ministries, Full List Emerges
- President Bola Tinubu has sacked the top five ministers in his cabinet reshuffled on Wednesday, October 23
- The development followed the scrapping and merging of some ministries, including the Ministry of Niger Delta
- Uju Kennedy-Ohanneye, the former minister of women's affairs, was among the ministers Tinubu asked to leave the cabinet
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, October 23, made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure. The Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development were scrapped.
However, the presidency announced the creation of a new ministry named the Ministry of Regional Development. This means that the Niger Delta Development Commission, North East Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South East Development Commission and South West Development Commission will be under the supervision of the new ministry.
List of ministers Tinubu sacked
At the cabinet reshuffle, President Tinubu relieved five ministers of their duties. Below is the list of the affected ministers.
|S/N
|Names
|Portfolio
|1
|Uju Kennedy-Ohanneye
|Former Minister of Women Affairs
|2
|Lola Ade-John
|Former Minister of Tourism
|3
|Tahir Mamman
|Former Minister of Education
|4
|Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo
|Former Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development
|5
|Jamila Bio Ibrahim
|Former Minister of Youth Development
Tinubu appoints former Buhari's minister
In addition to these changes, Sunday Dare, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, has been appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation.
There's also a new appointment: Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Ikemba of Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, is now the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.
Recall that the presidency had earlier hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle after the ministers had spent over a year in their roles.
How Tinubu sacked his ministers
At the inception of his administration, Tinubu appointed Hadiza Bala Usman as his special adviser on policy coordination. She was responsible for compiling the ministers' performance evaluation reports.
The report was said to have influenced Tinubu's decision on who should go or remain among his ministers. A presidential source disclosed that Tinubu recently travelled to the United Kingdom with the report.
See the presidency's statement here:
