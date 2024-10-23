Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, an ex-beauty queen, has seamlessly transitioned into a prominent political figure in Nigeria after the death of her husband

With a rich background in law and diplomacy, Bianca continues to influence Nigerian politics through her role in the APGA, despite setbacks in her senatorial ambitions

This article by Legit.ng presents some key interesting facts about the minister-sesignate of State for Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, October 23, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu was appointed as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the presidency after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.

She is a Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, businesswoman and beauty pageant titleholder.

1. Widow of ex-Nigerian president

She is the widow of former Biafra president Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Although Bianca and Ojukwu had been in a relationship since 1989, they formally married on November 12, 1994.

The wedding was the talk of the town in those days; it was a lavish wedding ceremony in Abuja. Bianca was 22, while Mr Ojukwu was in his 50s.

Their union is blessed with three children Chineme, Afamefuna and Nwachukwu.

After almost 17 years of marriage, her husband, Ojukwu died in the United Kingdom after a brief illness at 78. He was buried in a newly built mausoleum in his compound at Nnewi.

2. Ex-beauty queen

Over the years, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has maintained a low profile, save for her ambassadorial duties and political leanings.

As an ex-beauty queen, she exudes a warm and approachable demeanour.

She is a multiple international pageant titleholder, having won Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Africa and Miss Intercontinental.

From the early 1990s till date, Bianca’s name has become synonymous with beauty. A multiple international pageant titleholder, Bianca emerged as the winner of Miss Martini in 1987 and the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 1988.

She reigned through most of 1989, mainly when she emerged as Miss Africa 1989 at the pageant held in The Gambia.

Bianca represented Nigeria at the Miss World in Hong Kong and Miss Universe in Mexico following her win.

In the same year, she achieved success when she won Miss Intercontinental and was named Miss Congeniality at the now-defunct Miss Charm International in Russia, where she was also a semi-finalist.

She made history as the first Nigerian and African to win Miss The Intercontinental pageant.

3. She attended University of Buckingham, a Barrister

She attended Ackworth School, Pontefract, St Andrews College, Cambridge, and Cambridge Tutorial College where she obtained her A-levels.

She bagged a combined honours degree in Politics, Economics and Law at the University of Buckingham but transferred to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka after her father, a lawyer by profession, insisted she concentrated solely on Law and join the family business.

Following graduation, Odumegwu-Ojukwu attended the Nigerian Law School which eventually led to her call to the bar.

4. Former presidential aide

In 2011, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. She is Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Channels TV reported.

5. Ex-Nigeria's Ambassador to Ghana

In 2012, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, she became Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana. In the same year, she was appointed the Ambassador of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Spain.

6. She is chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Political Party that was founded by her late husband and which has maintained political power in Anambra state for over a decade.

7. Bianca Ojukwu loses bid for Senate

Shortly after her husband’s death, she had some diplomatic appointments that brought her to the forefront of politics.

But her bid to represent her senatorial district in 2018 was stalled as a result of irregularities which occurred during her party’s primary elections.

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

Tinubu replaces Betta Edu

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, replacing Betta Edu.

Yilwatda replaced Betta Edu, who was suspended in January 2024, over allegations involving a questionable transfer of N585.2 million into a civil servant's private account.

Edu's replacement was announced on Wednesday as President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet and restructured some ministries.

