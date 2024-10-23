Global site navigation

Tinubu Sends Message to Sacked, Newly Appointed Ministers
Politics

Tinubu Sends Message to Sacked, Newly Appointed Ministers

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appreciated the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their dedicated service
  • In a statement issued on Wednesday, the President urged the new ministers to see their appointment as a call to national service
  • President Tinubu also urged all appointees to commit their skills towards achieving the government's priorities for Nigeria's growth

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for their service to the nation and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

Tinubu appreciates sacked ministers
Tinubu appreciates sacked ministers
Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued by Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, on Wednesday, October 23.

According to the statement, President Tinubu then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation.

"All appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities," the statement added.

Recall that President Tinubu on Wednesday, rejig his cabinet. In the process, President Tinubu sacked some ministers and made fresh appointments.

The president also made some significant changes to Nigeria's ministerial structure. The Ministry of Niger Delta Development and the Ministry of Sports Development were scrapped.

These decisions for new appointments and merging of ministries were made at the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, marking a significant shift in Nigeria's governance structure.

This is after the presidency had earlier hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle after the ministers had spent over a year in their roles.

Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu, 6 others as ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed seven new ministers to his cabinet.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the presidency following the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, while Jumoke Oduwole was named Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Source: Legit.ng

