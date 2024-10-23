In the latest cabinet reshuffle, FCT minister Nyesom Wike retained his ministerial position

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals, and two other ministers were among those also retained as President Bola Tinubu rejig his cabinet on Wednesday

The reshuffle, approved on October 23, resulted in five ministers being sacked, seven appointed, and several others reassigned to new portfolios

State House, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Dele Alake, his Solid Minerals counterpart, are among those who were not affected by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle.

Wale Edun, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, are also among those who retained their portfolios.

List of ministers Tinubu retained

Nyesom Wike, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister

Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals of Nigeria

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy of Nigeria

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of Nigeria

Recall that on Wednesday, October 23, President Tinubu approved the restructuring of ministries as part of efforts to boost his administration’s performance.

While five ministers were sacked, seven others were appointed into the administration.

However, while some ministers were reassigned new portfolios, others maintained status quo.

The president in a statement, also thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.

He, however, charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation, stressing that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.

Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu as minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu was appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the presidency following the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday.

