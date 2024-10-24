President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and reassigned ten others in a major cabinet reshuffle

The five ministers removed include Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Tahir Mamman (Education), among others

Public reactions to the reshuffle have been mixed, with some praising the move as a step toward accountability, while others call for more drastic actions

FCT, Abuja - In a decisive move, President Bola Tinubu has sacked five ministers and reassigned ten others.

Legit.ng understands that the move was part of a move by the President to sweep underperforming ministers from his cabinet as part of efforts to achieve its campaign promises to Nigerians.

The shake-up announced on Wednesday, October 23, is seen as a signal that the president is cracking down on underperformance within his administration.

Sources speak of further shake-up in Tinubu's cabinet

Sources close to the presidency suggested that more changes are on the horizon.

According to a senior government official, who requested anonymity, the president is committed to weeding out inefficiency from his cabinet.

"The president is aware that some ministers have not been meeting expectations, and he is prepared to take further drastic action if necessary," the official said.

The five ministers removed from their posts are:

Uju-Ken Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education Abdullahi Gwarzo, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development Jamila Ibrahim, Minister of Youth Development

The reshuffle also comes with the appointment of seven new ministers, pending Senate confirmation.

Additionally, the Ministry of Niger Delta Development has been renamed the Ministry of Regional Development, and the Ministry of Sports Development has been dissolved, with its functions transferred to the National Sports Commission.

Akinwunmi: Cabinet reshuffling major step towards driving devt

Political analyst Dr. Akinwunmi Adeoye described the move as a bold step toward improving the effectiveness of Tinubu’s administration.

"The president is sending a strong message: underperformance will not be tolerated. Nigerians expect results, and the reshuffle indicates that the president is taking their demands seriously," Adeoye said.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's cabinet shuffling

Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed reactions to the cabinet reshuffle.

While some welcomed the president's decision, others called for even more stringent actions.

@NaijaPatriot said:

"This is just the beginning. More heads need to roll!"

@ConcernedCitizen said:

"Finally, some accountability! But what about the others?"

@NigeriaFirst said:

"This is a good start, but we need to see tangible results."

@ChangeNigeria said:

"More ministers need to go! We can't afford complacency."

The reshuffle follows months of public criticism over the slow pace of President Tinubu's administration in addressing key campaign promises, The Punch reported.

Cabit reshuffling: Nigerian Labor Congress reacts

The Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) has also weighed in, commending the president for the cabinet changes while calling for further action. In a statement, the NLC said:

"We welcome the president’s bold move, but urge him to take additional steps to address the country's deep-seated economic and social challenges."

Tinubu told to scrap Marine Ministry

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Taiwo Fatobilola, the national publicity secretary of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (AREFFN), has asked President Bola Tinubu to scrap the ministry of marine and blue economy.

Fatobilola advised that the ministry of marine and blue economy should be merged with the ministry of transportation.

