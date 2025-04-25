Former Nigeria U-20 star Taye Taiwo has expressed confidence in the current Flying Eagles ahead of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

The WAFU B champions are placed in Group B, alongside Tunisia, Morocco, and Kenya, with their campaign set to begin on May 1

Nigeria secured a 2-1 victory over Egypt in an international friendly match at the Cairo Stadium on Tuesday, April 22

Former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo has advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The U-20 AFCON is set to take place from April 27 to May 18 in Egypt, with 13 teams participating.

Nigeria is the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, having won seven titles, followed by Ghana and Egypt, each with four titles.

Nigeria international Taye Taiwo curling the ball during the friendly match against Ghana at Vicarage Road in Watford, England. Photo by: Bryn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

Taiwo offers winning tips to Flying Eagles

Former Olympique Marseille star Taye Taiwo has shared his advice on how the Flying Eagles can succeed at the upcoming CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking to NationSports, the 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

Taiwo also reflected on how the team managed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, despite a challenging AFCON campaign. Taiwo said via LasgidiFM:

“I want the players to understand that the most important thing is to play their natural game and believe in themselves."

“During my time as a U-20 player, we played as a team. We communicated, supported each other, and made a promise to make our country proud.

“Back then, we didn’t focus on monetary rewards from the football authorities; our goal was to build our names and secure contracts with European clubs.

“We weren’t afraid because we had the full support of our coach, Samson Siasia. Whether we won or lost, he was always proud of us.”

The former Super Eagles defender scored the winning spot-kick in a 11-10 shootout victory against the Netherlands at the 2005 U-20 FIFA World Cup, per Transfermarkt.

Nigeria players reciting the National Anthem during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo. Photo by: Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria beat Egypt in warm-up

Flying Eagles beat Young Pharaohs 2-1 in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.

According to Punch, WAFU B star Kparobo Arierhi opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Ahmed Kaabaka equalised for the hosts in the 60th minute.

Precious Benjamin gave Nigeria the victory over Egypt in the 83rd minute through a penalty following a foul on Divine Oliseh.

Flying Eagles coach Aliyu Zubairu said the match serves as the last evaluation process ahead of the U20 AFCON. He said via NFF:

"I don't think the result makes any difference. It's just for evaluation. The positive we take from the game are enormous and is going to guide us to improve on the deficiency observed."

Marseille honours Taye Taiwo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has been honoured by French Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille, earning a prestigious spot in the club’s Club of Legends.

The Nigerian defender, who played for Marseille between 2005 and 2011, was a key figure in the Ligue 1 club’s success during his six-year stint.

His induction highlights his outstanding achievements and influence during his stay at the French club.

