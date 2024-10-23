President Tinubu has reassigned several ministers to new portfolios in a major cabinet reshuffle

The reshuffle is believed to be a renewed focus on addressing urgent national challenges, with an emphasis on poverty reduction, education, and regional development

This realignment shows the administration's commitment to ensuring experienced leadership in critical ministries

President Bola Tinubu has announced a major cabinet reshuffle, reassigning several key ministers to new portfolios.

This reshuffle, which comes just months after the initial formation of the cabinet, may reflect Tinubu's intent to address pressing national challenges by ensuring that the most capable hands are at the helm of critical ministries.

Full list of ministers reassigned. Photo credit: X/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The president’s decision to shake up the cabinet is seen as an effort to optimize performance in areas such as education, finance, regional development, and humanitarian affairs, which have emerged as key areas of focus in the government’s agenda.

Below is a comprehensive list of ministers affected by this reshuffle, detailing their previous positions and their new portfolios:

1. Hon. Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu - Previous Role: Minister of State, Education - New Role: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

2. Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa - Previous Role: Minister of State, Health - New Role: Minister of Education

3. Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo - Previous Role: Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation - New Role: Minister of State, Works

4. Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh - Previous Role: Minister of Niger Delta Development - New Role: Minister of Regional Development

5. Uba Maigari Ahmadu - Previous Role: Minister of State, Steel Development - New Role: Minister of State, Regional Development

6. Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite - Previous Role: Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment - New Role: Minister of Finance

7. Sen. John Owan Enoh -Previous Role: Minister of Sports Development - New Role: Minister of Trade and Investment

8. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim - Previous Role: Minister of State, Police Affairs - New Role: Minister of Women Affairs

9. Ayodele Olawande - Previous Role: Minister of State for Youth Development - New Role: Minister for Youth Development

10. Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye - Previous Role: Minister of State, Environment - New Role: Minister of State, Health

This reshuffle is expected to breathe new life into the administration, with these ministers now charged with delivering on the promises of the Tinubu government in their respective new capacities.

On cabinet reshuffle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Dele Alake, his Solid Minerals counterpart, are among those who were not affected by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet reshuffle.

Wale Edun, Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, and Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, are also among those who retained their portfolios.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng