Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu has been appointed as the minister of state foreign affairs

The appointment was announced in a statement issued by the presidency after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, October 23

According to the statement, President Tinubu also approved 6 other new appointment as he rejig his cabinet

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu minister of state for foreign affairs on Wednesday, October 23.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Jumoke Oduwole was named the minister of industry, trade and investment.

Five other individuals were also appointed as new ministers.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Bianca Ojukwu

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X:

@DukeofBourdilon tweeted:

"Congratulations to Bianca Ojukwu."

@OkundedeFill tweeted:

"Betta Edu is not coming back. Chai."

@Temi_tayour tweeted:

"May God help them."

@Ade__mideee tweeted:

"Ojukwu wife. Nice."

@Smogkubzy tweeted:

"Ojukwu dynasty will be grateful.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng