Seven female lawmakers are said to be transforming Nigeria's 10th National Assembly, championing causes such as women's rights, youth empowerment, and social justice

From advocating for gender equality to addressing key challenges, these women are making their mark on Nigeria's political landscape

Their leadership and legislative efforts are believed to be paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society

In Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly, a number of dynamic female lawmakers are making significant strides in shaping the nation’s legislative framework.

These trailblazing women are championing crucial causes and pushing for reforms that uplift marginalized groups, particularly women and youth.

Below are seven female lawmakers who are breaking barriers and making waves in Nigeria.

1. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

As a senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan plays a vital role as the Chairman of the Local Content Committee and Vice Chairman of the Steel Committee. She has gained prominence for her investigative work exposing corruption around the Ajaokuta steel mill.

2. Ireti Kingibe

Representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe chairs the Senate Committee on Women Affairs. Kingibe is known for her commitment to good governance and human rights, particularly women’s empowerment. She has co-sponsored several motions aimed at addressing gender-based violence, further cementing her dedication to social justice.

3. Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim

Khadijat Abba-Ibrahim, representing Yobe, is a strong voice for gender equality and women’s rights in Nigeria’s House of Representatives. She has sponsored a number of bills designed to eliminate discrimination against women.

4. Zainab Gimba

Hailing from Borno, Zainab Gimba chairs the Steel Committee and is passionate about youth empowerment, education, and women’s rights. She has sponsored legislative initiatives that aim to enhance maternal health and promote gender equality, demonstrating her commitment to improving the lives of women across Nigeria.

5. Mariam Onuoha

Mariam Onuoha, who represents Imo, is known for her advocacy on women’s rights and social justice. She has been instrumental in pushing for reforms that address socio-economic challenges, particularly those that affect women.

6. Kafilat Ogbara

Kafilat Ogbara represents Lagos and has been a vocal advocate for marginalized communities and women's rights. She has sponsored motions focused on combating gender-based violence and increasing women’s participation in politics, contributing to the ongoing efforts to ensure a more inclusive political system.

7. Adewunmi Onanuga

As the Deputy Chief Whip and the only female principal officer in the 10th House of Representatives, Adewunmi Onanuga from Ogun stands out for her leadership. She has sponsored bills aimed at improving the welfare of women and children, highlighting her dedication to uplifting vulnerable populations.

How Natasha Akpoti became Nigerian Senator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan became the first female senator from Kogi state after a remarkable display of political grit.

Indeed, Natasha’s political journey encapsulates not just the generic challenge women in politics face in Nigeria but a unique ordeal that tested her political temperament and fortitude.

