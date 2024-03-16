The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, firmly stated to Senator Ireti Kingibe, representing the FCT, that he cannot be pressured into developing a friendship with her

Wike criticised the Senator for attempting to manipulate him instead of addressing her concerns through proper channels or concentrating on her oversight duties

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, the former Rivers Governor expressed that the Senator is upset because she was overlooked for the Senate Committee on FCT position, which the Senate President chose not to appoint her to

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, has addressed the strained relationship between himself and Senator Ireti Kingibe.

The discord between the two officials has been evident since they assumed their respective roles.

In September 2023, Kingibe challenged Wike's authority to issue threats of demolishing "illegal" structures within the territory.

In January, Kingibe accused Wike of ignoring her attempts to communicate regarding the escalating security concerns in Abuja.

Speaking at a media parley on Thursday, Wike said Kingibe’s anger stems from his constant companionship with Philip Aduda, her predecessor in the senate.

The minister stated he couldn't be compelled to form a friendship with Kingibe.

As quoted by TheCable, Wike said:

“Somebody wants to be your friend. I said I don’t want to be your friend. Is it by force? The problem is that she wanted to be chairman senate committee on FCT but the senate (Godswill) president said: I’m not giving you.”

“Nobody can intimidate me", says Wike

The minister stated that he consistently invites the heads of the FCT committee in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to attend the commencement of projects in the country's capital.

He said:

“There’s nothing we have done that I have not invited the two chairmen of the FCT.

“Nobody can intimidate me. I was a minister before, I became a governor of one of the most important states in Nigeria and now I am a minister of FCT,” he said.

“You’re saying the minister does not carry me along. I don’t have the back. People don’t know how to go about things. It is not by intimidation.”

