The House of Representatives is giving consideration to a bill seeking improved educational qualification for election into key positions in the country

The bill which is sponsored by a lawmaker from Ogun state, Adewunmi Onanuga has just scaled second reading during plenary today

Meanwhile, the bill which was not debated seeks to amend sections 65, 106, 131 and 171 of the 1999 Constitution

Abuja- A bill seeking to raise the educational qualification for election into the office of the president has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives.

The Cable reports that the constitution amendment bill, which passed first reading last Tuesday, also seeks to raise the minimum academic qualification for election as a governor, state and federal legislator.

Speaking on the floor of the house during the plenary on Tuesday, February 8, Onanuga said raising the minimum educational requirement for these political positions will better prepare candidates for the job ahead.

The bill also seeks to raise the qualification for a governor, state and federal lawmaker. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

But the new bill which is sponsored by Adewunmi Onanuga, an APC lawmaker from Ogun state, seeks to raise the qualification to at least a university degree level or its equivalent.

She said:

“This is not a bill targeted at stifling the interest of Nigerians in politics, rather it is a bill that will help Nigerians to sufficiently prepare for the humongous task of political leadership."

“As we have begun to see, the race for elective offices at both state and national levels have become increasingly competitive. While this is good as a tenet of universal suffrage, it can also be counterproductive if people who are not sufficiently prepared educationally, get into these elective offices."

The legislator said the bill when passed into law, will affect the quality of candidates who run for elective offices in the country.

She added that studying up to a university level would afford a candidate the knowledge, skills and preparedness that cannot be gotten at a school certificate level.

The bill, which was not debated, was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by Idris Wase, deputy speaker of the house.

