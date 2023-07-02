Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal in his book 'Warnings To The Nations'

Lagos, Nigeria - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

The prediction is contained in the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book ‘Warnings To The Nations’, launched on Saturday, July 1, at his Lagos church, according to PM News.

The cleric hinted that the 2023 presidential election would be nullified, stating that the best option would be to conduct a rerun or a fresh election or "leave it the way it is".

His words:

"I foresee that if the Tribunal did not do the needful it will affect the image of the Tribunal members. I foresee that INEC will not be seen any longer as an unbiased umpire as expected.

"INEC will be seen as a clearing house for all manners of election results. There will be confusion in the government circles because the judgment will be very clear to all.

The best option will be either they go for a rerun or another election entirely, or they leave it the way it is."

APC will not want a rerun - Ayodele

Primate Ayodele further stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not want a rerun.

He said:

"The Ruling party will not want a rerun they will seek various lines of defense and it will not hold water as expected.’’

Primate Ayodele predicts what will happen to G5 Governors

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele also predicted that the G5 Governors who have completed their governorship tenures, except Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, will struggle to remain politically relevant.

He said:

"They will not enjoy political relevance even when they cross to other Political Parties."

