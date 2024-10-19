Other things being equal, the Kano state government will recruit 17,600 new security guards

Legit.ng gathered that local hunters would also be hired in the imminent hiring arrangement

The incoming security officers will protect public schools across all 44 local government areas in the colossal northern state of Kano

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state government on Friday, October 18, said it had concluded plans to recruit 17,600 security guards and local hunters.

Legit.ng gathered that the move is to ensure maximum security for public schools across the state's 44 local government areas (LGAs).

Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant (SSA) on digital media to Governor Abba Yusuf, shared the update on Friday, October 18, via his verified X (formerly Twitter handle.

Umar Doguwa, the commissioner for education, expatiated on the update when he received executive members of Rumfa Old Boys Association, Class ’94, who visited him.

Doguwa maintained that for education to progress, there was a need for collective efforts between government, individuals and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that could work together to address challenges surrounding the sector.

Represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Kubra Imam, he restated the readiness of the ministry of works to collaborate with old student associations across the state to improve the standard of education.

The commissioner said the recent government’s resolve to declare a state of emergency on education was a clear testimony of the administration of Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf in bringing out solutions to the education problems.

He hinted that to achieve this policy, the government would continue collaborating with old students and other non-governmental organisations to implement more programmes to enhance education in the state.

Reaction as Kano declares emergency on education

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, criticised previous governors of Kano for allegedly not funding the state's educational system.

Sani expressed disappointment over the alleged decline in the quality of education in Kano state.

He said the "reckless appropriation of educational spaces for commercial use" is unacceptable and must stop immediately.

