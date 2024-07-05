The House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development has summoned its Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye

The order was for the minister to address the ministry's N1.5 billion debt to contractors

Committee Chairperson Rep. Kafilat Ogbara issued these directives after ministry officials testified during a Thursday, July 4 hearing

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development has summoned Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye to appear on Tuesday regarding the ministry's outstanding debt of N1.5 billion to contractors.

Additionally, the committee has mandated that the Ministry of Women's Affairs halt all 2024 contract processes until the whereabouts of the funds are clarified.

Committee Chairperson Rep. Kafilat Ogbara issued these directives following testimonies from the ministry's Permanent Secretary and other officials during the committee's investigative hearing on Thursday, July 9.

The committee's probe focuses on allegations that the N1.5 billion earmarked for paying contractors was diverted, prompted by a petition from contractors citing non-payment for the completed project, as reported by Daily Trust.

Ogbara highlighted concerns that the ministry initiated new contracts not included in the 2023 budget, allegedly diverting funds meant for settling existing contractor debts.

Furthermore, she criticized the ministry's purchase of seven tricycles for a military barracks in Abuja and its awarding of contracts in 15 states that were not budgeted for in 2023 despite outstanding debts to contractors.

She said:

"Contractors have not received their payments, and funds have been redirected. How will these contractors be compensated?"

She also disclosed that Channels Television reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) is currently investigating the ministry's expenditure of N1.5 billion in overhead funds released in November and December 2023.

Women Affairs ministry got N3.4bn from 13.6bn budget

Earlier, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, clarified that 2023 the total budget was N13.6 billion, with N3.4 billion released, accounting for 25 per cent of the budget.

He stated that N3.4 billion was utilized, leaving an unreleased balance of N10.2 billion.

In contrast, Aloy Ifeakandu, the Director of Finance who assumed office in September 2023, indicated that he does not know the events preceding his tenure.

