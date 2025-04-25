A 26-year-old man, Saheed Babatunde, confessed to stealing iron pots in Osogbo to fund his child’s naming ceremony

He is a repeat offender, previously charged and sentenced for a similar crime, while other suspects paraded include a cable thief and an escaped robbery suspect

The Amotekun Corps in Osun credits improved intelligence and regional collaboration for its recent successes in curbing criminal activity and calls for public support

A 26-year-old man, Saheed Babatunde, has confessed to stealing iron pots in Osogbo, Osun State, saying he needed money to finance the naming ceremony of his newborn child.

Babatunde, a repeat offender, was paraded at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters in Osogbo alongside other criminal suspects. According to officials, he had previously been arrested, charged, and sentenced for a similar offence.

Babatunde not a first offender

Amotekun spokesperson Yusuf Idowu confirmed the suspect’s criminal history.

He was arrested for the same offence in the past, charged to court, and sentenced, he said.

Babatunde’s latest arrest followed a tip-off from a passerby who noticed his suspicious movements and alerted security operatives.

Among others paraded was 26-year-old John Uba, accused of robbing residents in the Fiwasaye area of Osogbo.

Uba was said to have previously escaped from police custody at the Ota-Efun Police Station before his re-arrest. Amotekun Commandant Dr Adekunle Omoyele said Uba was apprehended after a distress call from local residents.

Also arrested was Aderemi Shereef, 28, who allegedly stole electric cables worth over ₦1 million from the Ahmed Omidiran area of Osogbo.

Amotekun credits performance to improved intelligence gathering

Dr Omoyele said improved intelligence gathering has played a vital role in recent security operations.

“We have officers in all corners of the state gathering information. It has helped us tackle crime more effectively,” he said.

Amotekun officials added that routine patrols and public awareness campaigns have contributed to recent successes. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity and cooperate with security personnel.

The Corps also highlighted ongoing collaboration among southwestern states to enhance regional security.

According to officials, Amotekun commanders across the region hold quarterly meetings and conduct joint patrols. A recent example was a joint operation between Osun and Ondo states in December.

Amotekun has appealed for continued public support to help rid the state of crime, stressing the importance of community involvement in intelligence sharing.

