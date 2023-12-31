Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - Deemed an amazon in the Nigerian political circle, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan typifies the adage that fortune favours the brave.

Akpoti-Uduaghan became the first female senator from Kogi state after a remarkable display of political grit. Indeed, Natasha’s political journey encapsulates not just the generic challenge women in politics face in Nigeria but a unique ordeal that tested her political temperament and fortitude.

Natasha Akpoti is the senator representing Kogi Central in the national assembly. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: The resolute Amazon

In late October 2023, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election in Kogi Central district, upholding the judgement of the election petition tribunal which voided the declaration of Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by INEC as the winner of the poll. Akpoti-Uduaghan is chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to INEC in February, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Sadiku-Ohere garnered 52,132 votes against Natasha’s 51,763 votes to clinch the seat.

The appellate court’s ruling in October brought a triumphant conclusion to the 44-year-old female politician’s struggle of more than four years to represent her constituents in the upper legislative chamber.

It was only a matter of time before Akpoti-Uduaghan became the poster woman for female politicians.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, a former presidential adviser on national assembly matters, called her a classic example of the calibre of woman politician that she has been advocating for over the years.

The social entrepreneur has had a rough political career since she started with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2018. Recall that Akpoti-Uduaghan ran unsuccessfully against incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello of the APC in the off-season 2019 governorship election of Kogi state.

In 2023, she settled for senatorial election, which the courts declared her as the rightful winner.

The Kogi senator embodied the steel magnolia, a symbol of feminine beauty and resilience. Like the flower, she adapted and persevered without resorting to unscrupulous tactics common in politics.

Snapshot of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Akpoti-Uduaghan is from Okene local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

She is the only daughter of a Nigerian father and a Ukrainian mother.

According to a piece of information on her official website, she is a trained lawyer.

Made famous by her advocacy for the revitalisation of the Ajaokuta Steel Mill company in Kogi state, she shifted her attention to politics around 2018.

Natasha named 2023 Politician of the Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that emerged as the “Politician of the Year’ in the 2023 Leadership Excellence Awards.

Per a statement by her team sent to Legit.ng, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's recognition follows her resilience, acumen, and tenacity, which eventually saw her taking a seat in the red chamber of the national assembly as a Nigerian senator. This is "in the face of stiff opposition in today’s intricate tapestry of Nigerian politics where only a few women are allowed to shine brightly".

Akpoti gifts constituents rice for Christmas

Legit.ng also reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan distributed six trailers of rice, 20,000 notebooks, and 10,000 wrappers to her constituents in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A statement made available to Legit.ng by the senator's media aide, Arogbonlo Israel, stated that she equally distributed 5,000 branded bags to school children in Kogi Central.

How Bello 'tried to kill me' - Akpoti

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan made a serious allegation against Governor Bello.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Bello plotted to kill her during the 2023 senatorial election. Bello, the outgoing Kogi governor, responded to the allegation.

Source: Legit.ng