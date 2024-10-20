Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, governance, and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, praised a former military ruler, Yakubu Gowon, as the latter clocked 90 years.

Obi said Gowon will be remembered for standing for loving and protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty during the civil war of 1960 to 1970.

Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In a birthday message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, October 19, Obi said Gowon’s “exemplary leadership and statesmanship remain an inspiration to younger and many generations of Nigerians.”

Legit.ng reports that General Gowon was Nigeria's head of state during the Nigeria-Biafra War. His government refused to recognise Biafra's secession.

As a result of Gowon's connection with the outbreak of the Nigerian-Biafran war which killed an estimated 500,000 to 3,000,000 people, some X users took exception to Obi's post.

Legit.ng captured some reactions. See them below:

@nkechi_first wrote:

"As an Igbo person who deeply understands the pain and trauma inflicted on our people during the Biafran War, it is truly disheartening to read this message coming from Peter Obi, someone who should know better.

"While I respect the need for civility, let’s not rewrite history. Gowon’s actions during the war led to the deaths and suffering of millions of Igbo men, women, and children. The scars of that period still run deep in the hearts of many of us. Celebrating his "unity" and "peace" without acknowledging the atrocities and starvation policies imposed on our people feels like a betrayal.

"Peter Obi, you are someone who has carried the hopes of the Igbo people, and we look to you to speak truth to power, not to gloss over painful truths. Unity should be built on justice and acknowledgment of the past, not by ignoring or romanticising the role of those who contributed to our suffering.

"The Biafran War is not just a chapter in history. It’s a wound that still bleeds for many families. Please, let’s not diminish our pain in the name of national politics."

@chiditweets042 commented:

"Starting to look like you are desperate to be Nigeria’s president sha! Anyways, Tinubu till 2031."

Morris Monye said:

"This is a no sir. A big no. I will be watching from the sidelines."

@gaiuschibueze wrote:

"This is too painful to read. Chai."

Obi greets new national mosque Imam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following the appointment of Iliyasu Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam at the Abuja national mosque, Obi took to X to congratulate the religious leader.

Obi said Usman's appointment is significant and reflects his dedication, wisdom, and "exceptional leadership".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng