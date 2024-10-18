Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni has expressed readiness to pay workers in the state N70,000 newly approved minimum wage

To achieve this, Governor Buni approved the constitution of a 10-member committee to oversee the payment of the new national minimum wage

The Head of Civil Service in the state, Hamidu M. Alhaji, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday and shared further details

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has constituted a ten-man committee that would work out modalities for the successful implementation of the new national minimum wage recently approved by the federal government.

The secretary to the state government, Baba Malam-Wali, will chair the committee, while Mohammed Hamidu, the Head of the state civil service, will serve as co-chairman.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Civil Service, Hamidu Mohammed Alhaji on Thursday, October 17.

The remaining individuals on the list will serve as members of the committee.

The statement said that the committee would, among other terms of reference, work out modalities on the successful implementation of the new national minimum wage in the state.

“The Committee will also determine the financial implication of the implementation of the new minimum wage at the State and Local Government in addition, to making recommendations for government consideration,” the statement added.

Channels TV and The Punch confirmed the development in their publication on Thursday, October 17.

