Minimum Wage: Lagos Told to Pay N150,000 to Workers, Reason Emerges
- Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, revealed on Wednesday, October 16, that the state is ready to pay N85,000 as minimum wage
- He said he is committed to paying a minimum wage higher than the federal government’s approved minimum wage of N70,000
- However, a prominent public commentator, Lere Olayinka, asked the government to consider paying N150,000 or more to civil servants
Ikeja, Lagos state - Lere Olayinka, the media aide to Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has challenged the Lagos state government to pay a minimum wage of N150,000 to its civil servants.
Legit.ng reports that Olayinka stated this on Wednesday night, October 16, moments after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced N85,000 as the new minimum wage for Lagos.
Minimum wage: 'Lagos' cost of living high'
Citing the cost of living in Lagos, Olayinka argued that the state should not be paying N85,000 as its minimum wage.
He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
“If Ekiti state will be paying N70k as minimum wage, a state like Lagos should not pay less than N150k.
“The cost of living in Lagos is more than double that of Ekiti state.
“How can a state like Kogi be paying N72,500 and Lagos will be paying N85k?”
Legit.ng recalls that in July, President Bola Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the country.
The increment came against the backdrop of ceaseless agitation by organised labour in Nigeria.
The removal of the fuel subsidy and the collapse in the value of the naira led to economic crisis, forcing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to demand for a better living wage.
Minimum wage: Delta ready to pay N70k
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, approved the payment of the new national minimum wage to workers in the state.
Kingsley Emu, secretary to the state government, disclosed the new development on the new minimum wage during a meeting of the committee of the new minimum wage with the leadership of the organised labour in Delta state, comprising the NLC), TUC, and other stakeholders.
