The governor of Lagos state has made a fresh pledge as he announced that the minimum wage for civil servants in the state has been set at N85,000

Sanwo-Olu aid his government will increase the minimum wage of Lagos to N100,000 by January 2025

The governor made this announcement in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has announced that his government will raise the minimum wage of public workers in the state to N100k in January 2025.

Lagos gov Sanwo-Olu targets N100k as minimum wage

He made this assertion on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after announcing that his government plans to pay workers a minimum wage of N85,000.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels TV themed “One-On-One with Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

Speaking further, the Lagos governor explained that implementing the new national minimum wage "is a function of affordability and a function of capacity."

Sanwo-Olu, during the interview monitored by Legit.ng, stated that he is determined to let Lagos workers "truly have a living wage."

“I will come back in January and report that I have raised the minimum wage of public workers in Lagos to N100k.”

Sanwo-Olu to raise minimum wage to N100,000, watch the video below:

