Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, has said he earned N14 million monthly as Nigerian lawmaker

The former governor of Abia state said the N14 million monthly earnings were hardly enough for him to manage his constituency and staff

Kalu made the claim while speaking on the controversies that have continued to trail the earnings of the lawmakers

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, has revealed that he earns N14 million monthly, debunking the notion that Nigerian lawmakers live lavishly while the masses suffer.

He made this statement on Channels Television's Politics Today, clarifying that this amount covers everything, including overhead costs and staff salaries.

Kalu explains why N14m was not enough

Kalu, a former Abia State governor, emphasized that N14 million is hardly sufficient for his responsibilities, such as travelling to his constituency and maintaining his office. This statement offers a glimpse into the financial realities of Nigeria's lawmakers, often shrouded in controversy.

His statement reads in part:

“I earn N14 million for everything in a month. That is everything encompassing, the overhead, the worker’s salary, everybody.”

As a prominent figure, Kalu's disclosure aims to promote transparency and challenge public perceptions about lawmakers' earnings. His business background and experience as governor provide unique insight into the complexities of Nigeria's political and economic landscape.

Criticism over lawmakers' monthly earnings

Federal lawmakers have been criticized over the claim that they received jumbo pay as their monthly earnings.

The situation escalated after Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), representing Kano South in the 10th National Assembly, disclosed that he earns up to N21 million monthly in salary and allowances.

The Kano senator's claim also followed a recent outburst from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who alleged that federal lawmakers had set excessively high salaries and allowances for themselves in violation of existing laws.

